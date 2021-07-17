Man Group plc Acquires 185,100 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,100 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.12% of NetEase worth $77,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after acquiring an additional 62,121 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in NetEase by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,763 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. CLSA dropped their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NASDAQ NTES traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $112.10. 1,176,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,349. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.31. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.93 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $32.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.