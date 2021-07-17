Mak Capital One LLC Has $10.05 Million Stock Position in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,548 shares during the period. Fusion Fuel Green comprises approximately 2.4% of Mak Capital One LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mak Capital One LLC owned about 0.08% of Fusion Fuel Green worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTOO. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,288,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the first quarter worth $548,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the first quarter valued at about $715,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 256.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 102,253 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 11.4% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Fusion Fuel Green in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:HTOO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 91,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $48.50.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

