MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.94.
Shares of MAG opened at C$23.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 107.30, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.93. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$17.88 and a 12-month high of C$31.21.
In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total value of C$587,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,495,613.28. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$142,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at C$4,734,562.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,162.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
