MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.94.

Shares of MAG opened at C$23.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 107.30, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.93. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$17.88 and a 12-month high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total value of C$587,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,495,613.28. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$142,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at C$4,734,562.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,162.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

