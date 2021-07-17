Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.63. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Ann Merrifield acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $31,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

