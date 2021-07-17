LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $114.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $117.00.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.82.

LYB stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.60. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

