Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 48.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LL. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $526.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.50.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.