LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 409 ($5.34). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.23), with a volume of 20,461 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSL. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 443.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £420.64 million and a P/E ratio of 25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

