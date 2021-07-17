Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the building manufacturing company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $2,193,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

