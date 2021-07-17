Loki Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,873.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,911.01 or 0.05995610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.69 or 0.01385756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.00382202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00131234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.62 or 0.00620004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00389231 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00296002 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.