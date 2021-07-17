Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Update

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 824,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 958,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,436. Loews has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,350.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Loews by 375.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth $85,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

