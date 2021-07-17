LiquidApps Hits Market Capitalization of $10.22 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $10.22 million and $10,739.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00103916 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

