Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LECO. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

NASDAQ LECO opened at $134.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $136.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,861,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,667,000 after buying an additional 24,965 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,534,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 624,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,778,000 after buying an additional 22,031 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.