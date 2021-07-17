Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) PT Lowered to C$1.90 at National Bankshares

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LGD has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.38.

TSE:LGD opened at C$1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$339.14 million and a PE ratio of 92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.59. Liberty Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.26 and a 1-year high of C$2.40.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Gold will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$59,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,250,265 shares in the company, valued at C$2,992,852.45.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

