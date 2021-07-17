Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Up 3.9%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shares shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.89 and last traded at $31.52. 254,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,822,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion and a PE ratio of -189.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 660.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $1,473,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

