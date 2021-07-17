LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $183.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $155.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

