LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will post sales of $133.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.60 million and the lowest is $131.25 million. LendingClub posted sales of $43.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 204.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $551.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.57 million to $572.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $824.28 million, with estimates ranging from $795.75 million to $852.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

In other news, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,779.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $30,013.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,832.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 6,163 shares worth $90,024. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

LC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 993,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,496. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $22.68.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

