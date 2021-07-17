Larry W. Carroll Purchases 2,000 Shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Stock

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Director Larry W. Carroll bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00.
NASDAQ LRFC opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,330.81 and a beta of 1.89. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile
