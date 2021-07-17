Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) CEO James B. Gattoni Sells 20,000 Shares

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $3,427,200.00.

LSTR stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $155.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.15. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.89 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 87,654 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 317,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Landstar System by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

