Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the June 15th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the first quarter worth $332,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 111.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

LARK stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,193. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $131.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

