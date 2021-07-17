Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0457 on Major Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $52,147.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

