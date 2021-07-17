L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Evercore ISI

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.74.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $72.75 on Friday. L Brands has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

