KZ Cash (KZC) Trading 9.4% Lower This Week

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $1,080.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001392 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.29 or 0.01413765 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013375 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000256 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.