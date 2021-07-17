Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Korn Ferry worth $53,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KFY opened at $65.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

