Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. lowered Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korea Electric Power presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:KEP opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $12.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.11.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

