Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Up 52.4% in June

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the June 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOPN opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 2.23. Kopin has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

