KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Sells $440,955.46 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $440,955.46.

Shares of KLAC opened at $293.22 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. upped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

