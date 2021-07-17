Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.03.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

