Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $3.17 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $215.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of -48.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.50. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

