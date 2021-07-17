Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $5.38 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $667.76 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.13 and a 52-week high of $670.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 85.94, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

