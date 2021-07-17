Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,088,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after buying an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after buying an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,682 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.43.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $518.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $549.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 226,261 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $6,690,537.77. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,674 shares of company stock valued at $33,802,066. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

