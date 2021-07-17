Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 10,823 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 43.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

PFSI opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.24. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 52,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $773,630.64. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $944,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,191,787 shares of company stock worth $72,338,348 and sold 650,486 shares worth $37,036,366. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.