Kirk Malloy Sells 1,500 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $91,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kirk Malloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Kirk Malloy sold 168 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $10,088.40.

On Monday, May 10th, Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.03.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,265,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

