Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Update

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,550,000 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the June 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of KGC traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,565,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,742,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $91,025,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,086 shares during the period. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $32,023,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,609 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

