Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KGSPY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Kingspan Group stock opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $104.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.87.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

