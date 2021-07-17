Kidder Stephen W Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kidder Stephen W lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.68 on Friday, reaching $98.62. 12,199,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,319,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $5,036,564.50. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.96.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

