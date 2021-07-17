Kidder Stephen W Buys 175 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.7% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,743,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $248.07. 1,176,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,336. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.59. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

