Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $462,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,307,322 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keros Therapeutics (KROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.