Kenneth Duda Sells 10,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 51 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $19,125.00.
- On Thursday, June 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $2,124,742.80.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60.
- On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60.
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $363.45 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $378.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.
ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,772,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
