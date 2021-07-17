Kenneth Duda Sells 10,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 51 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $19,125.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $2,124,742.80.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $363.45 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $378.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,772,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

