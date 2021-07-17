KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cheuvreux raised KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $37.46 on Friday. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

