Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the June 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of KZIA stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.
Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.
