Kayak Investment Partners LLC Has $28.44 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up about 3.7% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kayak Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Atlassian worth $28,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

TEAM stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,395. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.96. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $275.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 324.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

