Kaya (OTC:KAYS) Trading 17.1% Higher

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KAYS)’s stock price traded up 17.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. 69,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 27,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37.

About Kaya (OTC:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

