Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $36.25

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.25, but opened at $36.98. Karooooo shares last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 51 shares.

KARO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Investec initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karooooo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

Get Karooooo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $790.96 million and a P/E ratio of 35.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.