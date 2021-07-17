Karooooo (KARO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.32 million. On average, analysts expect Karooooo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KARO opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90. Karooooo has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KARO shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.21.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

