Karooooo (KARO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.32 million. On average, analysts expect Karooooo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ KARO opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90. Karooooo has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91.
About Karooooo
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
