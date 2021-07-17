Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

KDMN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

KDMN stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $736.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kadmon by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

