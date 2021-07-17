JUST (JST) Reaches Market Cap of $93.94 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $93.94 million and approximately $36.71 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00038175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00102850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00144962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,509.35 or 1.00388274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

