Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at GBX 9,053 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a GBX 9,053 ($118.28) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,882.78 ($129.12).

LON:JET opened at GBX 5,844 ($76.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,451.73. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 52 week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.37 billion and a PE ratio of -63.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

