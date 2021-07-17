Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Update

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the June 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jupai in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jupai in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jupai in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jupai by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,199 shares during the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jupai alerts:

Jupai stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,730. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.47. Jupai has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter. Jupai had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

Jupai Company Profile

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.