JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $492.96

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 492.96 ($6.44) and traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.40). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 495 ($6.47), with a volume of 62,374 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 107.92, a quick ratio of 107.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The company has a market cap of £787.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 492.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

