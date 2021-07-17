JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 target price on the stock.

DCT has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,429 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,895,000 after buying an additional 3,358,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,103,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,859 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.